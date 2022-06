SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gavin Kash slugged a 3-run homer in the first inning for the only runs in the game as the Santa Barbara Foresters blanked the MLB Academy Barons 3-0.

It was the Foresters first home run of the season in 7 games.

Parker Smith pitched six scoreless innings as the Foresters improved to 3-4.

They host the Conejo Oaks on Saturday at 6pm.