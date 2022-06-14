McNeil and Mets are rolling in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets are hitting on all cylinders this season.

McNeil, a Nipomo High School graduate and Santa Barbara Forester standout, is in the top ten in Major League Baseball in batting average at .320.

The Mets have the second best record in baseball, trailing only their city rival the Yankees.

McNeil made the All-Star Game in 2019 and he is making a strong case to be on the National League squad again.

McNeil helped the Foresters win an NBC World Series title back in 2011 and is a member of the Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame.

He said that while he loves playing in New York he always plans to live on California's Central Coast.