Stryker and Rhodes make USA Water Polo rosters for upcoming tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ava Stryker just wrapped up her junior season at San Marcos High School and now she is headed overseas to play for the USA Water Polo Women's National Team in the upcoming FINA Intercontinental Cup in Peru.

Former Santa Barbara High School and UCSB star Sawyer Rhodes made the USA Men's National Team roster.

Team USA rosters for both the men and women are filled with veterans and rising young stars.

Moorpark High School graduate Amanda Longan who played for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club as well, will likely be the starting goalie for the women's team.

She won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer with Team USA.

Camarillo High School graduate Jake Ehrhardt is also on the men's roster.

The round robin tournament begins on March 7.