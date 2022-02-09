Seven is lucky for Bolton as he prepares to work another Super Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- David Bolton is in seventh heaven as he gets set to work his 7th consecutive Super Bowl.

The Santa Barbara resident owns Cultural Global Media and they help broadcast the Super Bowl for Fox Sports Latin America.

Bolton, who has been producing live sports for 32 years, hires the crew, the trucks, the satellite equipment and more to ensure a top-notch broadcast of the Super Bowl in Spanish throughout Latin America.

Unlike the previous six Super Bowl games, Bolton won't have to hop on a plane this time as the game is just 90 miles away at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"Having the Rams in the game and having it in Los Angeles at the new stadium I couldn't ask for a more enjoyable weekend hopefully coming up for the Super Bowl," said Bolton.