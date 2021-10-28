Skip to Content
October 28, 2021 10:43 pm
Published 10:41 pm

‘Victory lap’ for Stevie Wisz as she recovers from her fourth open heart surgery

WISC
courtesy photo
Stevie Wisz is recovering after her fourth open heart surgery.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Stevie Wisz is recovering from her fourth open heart surgery in her life.

The latest surgery was 15 hours long and the Righetti High School alum was left with 200 stitches in her heart according to a twitter post from her mom Melissa Wisz.

Her mom also posted video of her daughter walking after surgery calling it a 'victory lap.'

Stevie was born with a congenital heart defect called aortic stenosis.

Wisz was still able to star in softball at Righetti as she played on the Warriors 2013 CIF title team.

Wisz also helped UCLA softball win a National Championship in 2019.

A fundraiser was set up to help out with medical bills and that link can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stevie-and-the-wisz-family?fbclid=IwAR17keZSS2adu4rweGEOittFVoJURwFPCNyExdrJ1IfpdnVgCWz0l7fT1Z0

