Fund set up for Stevie Wisz and her family as the former softball player needs another heart surgery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former Righetti High School and UCLA softball player Stevie Wisz will need a fourth open heart surgery.

Her friend Brittany Blevins has set up a fundraiser and posted this note on gofundme.

"This fundraiser is for my best friend Stevie Wisz and her family. Stevie was born with a congenital heart defect called aortic stenosis, for which she has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries to repair and maintain. Recently, Stevie and her family were informed that she will need a 4th open heart surgery secondary to a bacterial infection involving her tricuspid and aortic valves. Open heart surgeries and everything involved typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars - but every little bit counts, especially when she and her family need to focus solely on Stevie's recovery."

Wisz played on Righetti's 2013 CIF champion softball team and helped UCLA win a National Championship in 2019.

Here is a link to the gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stevie-and-the-wisz-family?fbclid=IwAR17keZSS2adu4rweGEOittFVoJURwFPCNyExdrJ1IfpdnVgCWz0l7fT1Z0