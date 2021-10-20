Electric eighth inning comeback gives Dodgers life

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - With their season slipping away Cody Bellinger powered the Dodgers to an historic comeback in game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Down 5-2 in the eighth inning Bellinger blasted a 3-run home run to tie the game at 5.

Later in the inning Mookie Betts doubled in Chris Taylor as the Dodgers stunned Atlanta 6-5 and now trail this best of seven series 2 games to 1.

It was the first time in Dodgers franchise history that they won a playoff game when trailing by 3 or more runs in the eighth inning or later.

Game 4 is Wednesday evening from Dodger Stadium.

Bellinger who hit just .165 in the regular season delivered again in this postseason.

His ninth inning RBI single was the difference in the deciding game of their National League Division Series against San Francisco.

Corey Seager belted a 2-run home run in the first inning to get the Dodgers going in Tuesday's crucial NLCS game.

It was Seager's 13th career postseason homer, tying him with Justin Turner for the all-time franchise lead in the playoffs.

Atlanta knocked Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler out of the game with a 4-run fourth inning which was greatly aided by shaky defense.

Gavin Lux dropped a long flyball off the bat of Austin Riley that was ruled a double and Seager had a run-scoring single bounce off of his glove.

The Braves added a run in the fifth inning and were five outs away from going up 3-0 in the series before Bellinger brought the Dodgers back from the dead.