Published 12:53 pm

Santa Barbara pro surfer Conner Coffin finishes fourth at WSL Finals

WSL
Conner Coffin finished in fourth place in the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Conner Coffin won Match 1 to advance to Match 2 but he was eliminated in a close battle with Filipe Toledo at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

The 28-year old Santa Barbara pro surfer Coffin defeated Morgan Cibilic convincingly by the score of 15.00 to 9.84 to advance to face Toledo.

In a very close heat Coffin fell short by the score of 16.57 to 14.33.

Coffin finishes a terrific season fourth.

Check back later for the men's and women's 2021 WSL champion.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan

