Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 11:52 pm

Foresters celebrate latest National Title with fans

FORESTERS PIC.00_00_00_03.Still001
The Santa Barbara Foresters celebrated another NBC World Series title.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foresters finally got to party with their fans.

Friends, family and community supporters came out to celebrate the Santa Barbara Foresters latest National Championship victory.

Last month the Santa Barbara summer baseball team made it back-to-back National Baseball Congress World Series titles in Wichita, Kansas.

The Foresters did not get to celebrate the 2020 title with the fans due to the pandemic but this year they gathered and partied at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

All nine championship trophies that the Foresters have won(which is a record)were on display at the party.

Santa Barbara finished the season riding a franchise-record 21-game win streak and had one heck of a good time.

Sports / Video
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content