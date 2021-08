More Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - Boys and girls youth soccer players got a close-up look at top notch college athletes during the 2021 AYSO Skills Day at Girsh Park.

Members of the UCSB men's and women's soccer team demonstrated ball skills and agility drills to AYSO players U5-U18.

The kids got autographs and there was also face painting.

Each kid also received a ticket to the Gauchos men's game vs Cal on Sunday, August 29 at 7pm.