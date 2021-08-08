SB Foresters win suspended game to move to 2-0 at NBC World Series

More Sports

HUTCHINSON, Kansas. - The wait was worth it for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Santa Barbara used a 5-run eighth inning to beat the Wichita Sluggers 9-4 in a rain-delayed game at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The defending champion Foresters are now 2-0 in the tournament and will play Hays Larks on Monday.

The Foresters led 4-0 after four innings on Saturday before their game was halted due to a storm.

The game resumed Sunday morning and the Sluggers tied the game with 4 unearned runs in the sixth inning.

Jamie Smart doubled in Tanner O'Tremba in the eighth to give the Foresters a 5-4 lead.

Josh Stinson added an RBI triple and Dylan Campbell smacked a solo home run in the big inning.

The Foresters are riding an 18-game win streak and have not lost since July 11.