Reigning NBC champion Santa Barbara Foresters start off with lopsided win at World Series

HUTCHINSON, KS. - The Santa Barbara Foresters began defense of their National Baseball Congress World Series title with an easy 14-0 five inning mercy rule victory over the Waco Sultanes.

It is the Foresters 17th straight victory.

The "Sters got home runs from Andrew Kachel, Seth Stephenson and Steven Zobac.

Justin Eckhardt pitched a one-hit shutout striking out eight in five innings.

Santa Barbara will play on Saturday against the Wichita Sluggers.

The Foresters have won a record eight NBC titles