Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 10:13 pm

Reigning NBC champion Santa Barbara Foresters start off with lopsided win at World Series

SB FORESTERS HOME OPENER.00_00_08_00.Still001
The Santa Barbara Foresters crushed a team from Waco 14-0 in their first game of the 2021 NBC World Series.

HUTCHINSON, KS. - The Santa Barbara Foresters began defense of their National Baseball Congress World Series title with an easy 14-0 five inning mercy rule victory over the Waco Sultanes.

It is the Foresters 17th straight victory.

The "Sters got home runs from Andrew Kachel, Seth Stephenson and Steven Zobac.

Justin Eckhardt pitched a one-hit shutout striking out eight in five innings.

Santa Barbara will play on Saturday against the Wichita Sluggers.

The Foresters have won a record eight NBC titles

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content