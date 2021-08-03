Skip to Content
Former UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin has a good debut in the NBA Summer League

Former Gaucho JaQuori McLaughlin has a strong debut in the NBA Summer League for Golden State.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Just like at UCSB, JaQuori McLaughlin stuffed the box score but this time it was in the NBA Summer League.

McLaughlin scored 8 points, pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 5 assists as the Golden State Warriors outlasted Sacramento in overtime 89-82 as part of the California Classic.

The 6'4 guard made 2 of his three-point attempts.

McLaughlin was the Big West Player of the Year as he led UCSB to a 22-5 record and the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance in ten seasons.

