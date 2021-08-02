Skip to Content
Former UCSB hoops star Gabe Vincent is returning to Miami

Mike Klan
Former UCSB star Gabe Vincent signs a 2-year contract to return to the Miami Heat.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gabe Vincent is staying put in Miami after signing a 2-year, 3.5 million dollar contract to stay with the Heat.

The UCSB graduate played 50 games with the Heat last year on a 2-way contract.

But his new deal is a standard contract so he will not be going back-and-forth to the G-League this time.

Vincent averaged 4.8 points per game in 13 minutes last year.

He set a UCSB-school record with 243 made three-pointers and Vincent also just played in the Olympics for Nigeria.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

