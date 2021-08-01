Youth sports teams win big at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

More Sports

OXNARD, Calif.-When the Dallas Cowboys come to town youth sports teams have plenty to cheer about.

The teams run the concession stands and earn money for their sports. They also benefit from the parking fees.

Watching the Cowboys practice on River Ridge Playing Fields is free.

Hungry fans can choose from affordable drinks and snacks sold by all kinds of teams.

On Saturday, athletes including cheerleaders from Pacifica High School worked the concessions.

Fans can show their support through mid-August.

The camp is located off the Ventura Road near Vineyard Avenue.

It is a financial win-win for the teams and the community.

The youth teams missed out on the funding last year when the camp was cancelled due to the pandemic.