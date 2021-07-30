Phillies trade Gowdy (SBHS alum) and Howard(Templeton & Cal Poly) to Texas

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two pitchers with 805 local ties have been traded by the Philadelphia Phillies in a six-player deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Phillies trade minor league pitcher Kevin Gowdy (2016 Santa Barbara High School graduate) and pitcher Spencer Howard (2014 Templeton High School graduate and Cal Poly(2015-2017) along with another prospect to Texas for three pitchers.

The Phillies get Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and prospect Hans Crouse.

Gowdy was a second round pick by the Phillies in 2016 but has battled injuries including Tommy John surgery.

Howard was selected in the second round by Philadelphia in 2017 and made his Major League debut in 2020.

He is 1-4 with a 5.81 earned run average in his career.

The 33-year old Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA this season and made the American League All-Star team.

Kennedy has 16 saves for the Rangers this year with a 2.51 ERA.