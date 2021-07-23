Skip to Content
Another Neushul will compete for Team USA at Olympics in women’s water polo

Jamie Neushul is a first-time Olympian and a Dos Pueblos High School 2013 graduate.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jamie Neushul continues to follow the path of her older sister and she is proud of it.

Jamie Neushul is a first-time Olympian and she will try and help Team USA capture an unprecedented third consecutive gold medal in women's water polo.

Her older sister Kiley Neushul is one of the best water polo players of all-time.

Kiley scored ten goals in 2016 at the Rio Olympics as Team USA won their second straight gold medal.

She retired after the Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic.

Now Jamie Neushul is on the team and is wearing Kiley's #8.

"I love my older sister, she paved the way for me and I am super proud to get to follow in her footsteps," said Jamie Neushul.

Jamie was a three-time All-CIF Division 1 selection as a standout at Dos Pueblos High School.

She played with Kiley for two CIF titles at DP in 2010 and 2011.

Like Kiley, Jamie also starred for the Stanford Cardinal.

Jamie helped Stanford win three National Championships(2014, 2015 and 2017).

Now Jamie would also like to follow Kiley and get a gold medal in Tokyo.

