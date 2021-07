More Sports

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Santa Barbara Soccer Club Boys 18U Elite remain on course for a National Championship.

UCSB-bound Jared Vom Steeg scored the lone goal as SBSC blanked the West Florida Flames 1-0 to advance to the semifinals at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship.

SBSC will next face a team from Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club is going for their fifth national title.