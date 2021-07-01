SB Coast Volleyball Academy 18U should contend at USA Junior National Championship

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With talented players all over the court the Santa Barbara Coast Academy 18U team expects to be a top contender at next week's USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship in Kansas City.

Santa Barbara Coast has several players that will soon head to college and play at the next level.

Outside hitter Sam Meister is UCSB-bound, libero Matt Suh will play at Princeton while setter Makai Lipson will attend Concordia University.

Alex Rottman is another top recruit who is heading into his senior year at Santa Barbara High School.

These players have not only played several years together on this club team but most of them were on the CIF-SS Division 2 champion Santa Barbara Dons volleyball team this past season.

The team will play their first game at Nationals on July 4.

The Santa Barbara Coast Volleyball Academy’s Boys 18 team includes Andrew Douglas, Ford Harman, Makai Lipson, Kayode Lovejoy, Sam Meister, Sean Ortiz, Alex Rottman, Andreas Schuetz, Matt Suh,, assistant coach Matt Lipson and head coach David Rottman.