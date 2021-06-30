Santa Barbara Pony 10U All-Stars shine in Newbury Park

More Sports

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. - The Santa Barbara PONY 10U All-Star team won the 2021 PONY SoCal North Region Section 1 Championship with an 8-3 victory over Newbury Park Gold at Dos Vientos Fields in Newbury Park.

Santa Barbara pitchers Matti Di Maggio and Christopher Hamilton led the way to victory. Di Maggio struck out 5 and allowed only 2 hits over the first 4 1/3 innings, while Hamilton threw 1 2/3 shut-out innings in relief. At the plate, SB was led by catcher Easton Petersen and Di Maggio, who combined for 3 doubles, 4 RBI's and 3 runs scored.

Monday night's victory capped a perfect 5-0 weekend for the Santa Barbara team, who also earned wins over Ojai, Camarillo, and Newbury Black (twice). With their Championship win, Santa Barbara moves on to compete in the PONY Regional Tournament in Camarillo July 8-13.

The Santa Barbara PONY 10U All-Star team members are Brandon Stein, Brayden Eschleman, Calvin Mitchell, Cash Lee, Christopher Hamilton, Colton McCollum, Easton Petersen, Emmett Wong, Grant Feramisco, Griffin Cooney, Henry Shiffman, Joe DeRosa, Joseph Nealon, Joshuah Holguin, Knox Grossman, Logan Miller, and Matti Di Maggio. The team is coached by Andrew Mitchell, Bryan Petersen, David Eschleman and Jeremy Stein.

(article courtesy of Jeremy Stein)