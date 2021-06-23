Hauschild and Neushul are named to Team USA final roster as water polo goes for 3rd straight Olympic gold

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Paige Hauschild and Jamie Neushul are first-time Olympians as they will try and help the U.S. women's water polo team capture a third consecutive gold medal next month in Tokyo.

The final 13-team roster was announced for Team USA and once again Santa Barbara-area water polo is well represented.

The 21-year old Hauschild is the youngest member on the roster but she has plenty of experience in big games.

The San Marcos High School graduate helped lead USC to a national title and was a two-time All-American for the Trojans.

She started playing for the U.S. national team at the age of 15.

Jamie Neushul is a Dos Pueblos High School alum and a 3-time national champion at Stanford.

The Olympic water polo competition begins on July 24.