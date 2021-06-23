Skip to Content
Hauschild and Neushul are named to Team USA final roster as water polo goes for 3rd straight Olympic gold

San Marcos High School graduate Paige Hauschild and Dos Pueblos High School alum Jamie Neushul are on the USA women's water polo team that will go for third straight gold in the Olympics.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Paige Hauschild and Jamie Neushul are first-time Olympians as they will try and help the U.S. women's water polo team capture a third consecutive gold medal next month in Tokyo.

The final 13-team roster was announced for Team USA and once again Santa Barbara-area water polo is well represented.

The 21-year old Hauschild is the youngest member on the roster but she has plenty of experience in big games.

The San Marcos High School graduate helped lead USC to a national title and was a two-time All-American for the Trojans.

She started playing for the U.S. national team at the age of 15.

Jamie Neushul is a Dos Pueblos High School alum and a 3-time national champion at Stanford.

The Olympic water polo competition begins on July 24.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

