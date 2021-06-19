Santa Barbara Foresters give fans plenty to cheer about in home opener rout

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The fans returned to Pershing Park and they saw a familiar site, an easy Santa Barbara Foresters win.

The Foresters snapped a scoreless tie with an 8-run fourth inning and they kept piling up the runs from there as they turned their home opener into a 24-1 laugher over the Santa Paula Halos.

The 'Sters whipped the Halos 27-1 the night before on the road to open the season.

Steven Zobac from UC Berkeley drove in four runs and had 3 of the Foresters 18 hits in the game.

Kendall Pettis(University of Oklahoma) and Carson Wells (USC) knocked in three runs apiece.

College of the Canyons pitcher Chase Farrell pitched five strong innings, allowing one run while striking out 8.

The Foresters are the defending NBC World Series Champions after winning the title for a record eighth-time last summer.

Due to the pandemic the Foresters played without fans at their home games last summer but they had a solid crown to open up the 2021 campaign.

Santa Barbara hosts the Inland Empire Pirates on Saturday, June 19 at 6pm.