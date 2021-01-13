Former DP star Pickett drafted 4th overall in NWSL

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kiki Pickett is headed to the midwest to begin her professional soccer career.

The Dos Pueblos High School graduate and Stanford standout was selected fourth overall by Kansas City in the first round of the National Women's Soccer League Draft.

KC traded allocation money to Sky Blue FC to acquire the fourth pick in the draft and take Pickett.

Pickett is a 2-time NCAA National Champion and had the game-winning PK to give Stanford the 2019 College Cup.