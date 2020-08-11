Bill Pintard talks about Foresters 8th NBC World Series title

More Sports

WICHITA, Kansas. - Bill Pintard has been the Santa Barbara Foresters manager for the past 26 seasons, winning a record 8 National Baseball Congress World Series championships.

He says this year's team is likely the best of the bunch and it is hard to argue with the skipper.

The Foresters finished the season 30-4 and won all four of their World Series games by a combined score of 33-4.

They pitched a combined no-hitter at the NBC Tournament and they did not make an error in those four games.

The Foresters starting pitching did not allow a single run at this year's World Series.

Sean Johnson was named MVP of the tournament after pitching six perfect innings in their combined no-no.

Pitchers Nick Nastrini, Kyle Luckham, Nick Taggart and Justin Campbell had tremendous seasons on the mound as starters for the Foresters.

The bullpen was solid with Santa Barbara High School alum Bryce Warrecker, Peyton Pallette and Elijah Trest.

Warrecker, who also started some games, finished with a 0.36 earned run average.

Santa Barbara's offense was certainly as potent and powerful as any in Foresters history.

UCLA star Matt McLain led off the NBC Tournament for the Foresters with a home run and also went deep in their 12-3 championship game win over the Cheney Diamond Dawgs.

McLain hit .436 for the season.

Jace Jung and Chris Encarnacion supplied home runs (10 apiece) and RBI's all season long and Sean McLain, Branden Boissierre, Noah Cardenas plus Pat Caulfield seemed to be always on base. Caulfield was a perfect 25-for 25 in stolen bases.

A season that almost never was because of Covid-19 turned out like so many in the past 15 seasons, with the Foresters bringing back a first place trophy from Wichita, Kansas to Santa Barbara.