SB Foresters advance to championship at NBC World Series

More Sports

WICHITA, Kansas. - Casey Dykstra was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI as the Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5-1 to advance to Monday's championship at the NBC World Series.

The Foresters are 3-0 in this double-elimination tournament and will find out their opponent on Sunday night.

Santa Barbara has won this World Series a record 7 times and seem unstoppable as they have outscored their three opponents this year 21-1.

The Foresters pitchers have allowed just five total hits in the three games.