Foresters no-hit Bee Jays, just miss perfect game

WICHITA, Kansas.- Four Santa Barbara Foresters pitchers combined on the first no-hitter at the NBC World Series since 2001 as they blanked the Liberal Bee Jays 8-0 to move to 2-0 in this tournament.

Santa Barbara brought a perfect game into the bottom of the ninth before issuing a leadoff walk for the only baserunner of the game for Liberal.

Sean Johnson started for the Foresters and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts.

Coleman Huntley relieved Johnson in the seventh and struck out the side.

Peyton Pallette matched Huntley as he struck out the side in the eighth.

After issuing a walk, Elijah Trest got the next three batters out in the bottom of the ninth to nail down the Foresters fourth no-hitter in team history.

As for the offense, Hunter Cullen and Jace Jung each hit home runs as the Foresters improve to 28-4 on the season.

They will play the Cheney Diamond Dawgs of Kansas on Saturday.

Santa Barbara has won the NBC World Series a record seven times and have outscored their first two opponents this year 16-0.

