Foresters ready for World Series

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foresters are in a familiar place although they didn't think they would make it to Wichita, Kansas in 2020.

But after a sensational regular season Santa Barbara accepted a berth to the NBC World Series, a tournament they have won a record seven times.

Because of the coronavirus, the Foresters were not even sure they would have a season this year but once they got the approval from the city, they came up with a 28 game regular season, playing all home games.

After going 25-3 and then 1-1 in the Best of the West Tournament in San Bernardino, the Foresters will enter the NBC Tournament as the top seed.

Santa Barbara will play a team from Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 Pacific Time.

The tournament has been reduced to a 13-team double-elimination format due to Covid-19.