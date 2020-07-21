Campbell fans 14 batters in Foresters 13-0 win

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Justin Campbell allowed a leadoff single and then shutdown the Bakersfield Braves hitters over six brilliant innings of work as the Foresters rolled 13-0.

The Simi Valley native and Oklahoma State pitcher struck out 14 Braves in six scoreless innings allowing just the one hit and one walk.

University of Oklahoma star Peyton Graham slugged his first home run as a Forester and reached base all five times.

UCLA's Matt McLain ripped a 3-run homer as part of an 8-run outburst in the seventh inning for the Foresters who improved to 16-3 on the season.