Play ball! SB Foresters begin new season July 1 but without fans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters are back on the field but the fans cannot return this year.

The Foresters will play a 30-game regular season with all of the games taking place at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara.

But while the Foresters were allowed to play this year they cannot allow fans at the games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will have a video stream of their games and fans can access the pay-per-view streaming service at www.sbforesters.org.

The Foresters will once again have a collection of all-star talent as manager Bill Pintard says he has players from 16 colleges including five out of UCLA.

Some of the local talent that will play for the Foresters are SBHS alum Derek True, Nick Oakley and Bryce Warrecker.

First pitch is 6pm on Wednesday at 6pm against the Inland Empire Buccaneers.