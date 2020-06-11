Local players selected in shortened MLB Draft

More Sports

Santa Barbara, Calif- Four Santa Barbara Foresters, one Cal Poly reliever and a pitcher that went to two local high schools were all selected in the shortened five round Major League Baseball Draft.

In the first round pitcher Garrett Crochet went to the Chicago White Sox with the 11th overall pick.

Crochet was a closer on the Santa Barbara Foresters 2018 team that won a record seventh National Baseball Congress World Series title.

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Texas Tech pitcher Clayton Beeter in the second round with the 66th overall pick.

Beeter pitched for the Foresters in 2019.

Pitcher Hunter Barnhart went in the third round to Tampa Bay with the 96th overall pick.

Barnhart played at Paso Robles High School and then transferred to St. Joseph High School.

If he does not sign Barnhart has a scholarship waiting for him at Arizona State.

In the fourth round at #127 overall, the Oakland A's drafted Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker who played for the Foresters in the 2017 season.

Cal Poly reliever Tyler Dollard went in the fifth round to Seattle with the 137th overall pick.

Also in the fifth round another former Santa Barbara Foresters player Bryce Elder from the University of Texas was drafted by Atlanta with the 156th overall selection.

Elder pitched for the 2018 National Champion Foresters.

The draft was cut down to just five rounds instead of 40 due to the coronavirus pandemic.