Local residents getting creative with sports during social distancing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- From trick shots to volleyball pepper from multiple locations, local residents are staying active from a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Montecito resident DJ Wilson showed off his skills by throwing a football across the street and into a basket as well as some trick hoop shots.

Realtor Jim Alzina coaches girls club volleyball and he had his team play a game of volleyball pepper from multiple locations as each player of 15 Navy Santa Barbara took a turn from their house.