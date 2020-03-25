Local students win Elks “Hoop Shoot” contest

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Family, friends, volunteers and well-wishers filled the George Ben Page Youth Center recently to watch as twenty-one finalists from ten local schools participated in the Leroy Jeffers Memorial Hoop Shoot 38th Annual Play-off contest.

Four hundred and twenty-four students (156 girls and 268 boys) from ten local schools originally took part in this year’s event. The twenty-four finalists, included 3 girls and 21 boys, came together to compete for first place in each age group. Following the contest, five First Place winners were announced and trophies were recently presented at this year’s Hoop Shoot Awards dinner. Congratulations to:

Girls, Age 8-9 Juliana Horton, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School

Boys, Age 8-9 Blake Lee, Foothill School

Girls, Age 10-11 no contestant

Boys, Age 10-11 Jadin Lin, Foothill School

Girls, Age 12-13 Cate Bishop, Foothill School

Boys, Age 12-13 Carlos Ruvalcaba, La Patera School

The winners were eligible to compete at the Elks District contest in Santa Maria, where Juliana Horton placed Third and Blake Lee placed Second in their age groups.

Over 52 Elks Hoop Shoot volunteers conducted the preliminary contests at ten local schools, donating 86 volunteer hours of time.

Press release courtesy of Teri Conrad