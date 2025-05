SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A young Santa Barbara High School girls beach volleyball team saw their outstanding season end in the CIF-SS D2 quarterfinals with a 4-1 loss to Woodrow Wilson of Long Beach.

The Dons lone win came from the #2 pair of freshman Kira Elliott and sophomore Paylin Marcillac.

They won 21-10, 21-12.

The Dons finish 14-9 on the year.