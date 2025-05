SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons made quick work of Elsinore as they swept them 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first round playoff game.

Santa Barbara will play at Foothill on Saturday evening in the second round.

Hayes Costner led a balanced Dons attack with 8 kills.

Senior libero Jack Goligoski had a strong match for the winning Dons.