Bishop Diego names former star player Caleb Richey new boys basketball coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Caleb Richey will feel right at home at the Brick House.

The 2013 Bishop Diego High School graduate has been named the Cardinals boys head basketball coach.

He was an assistant under James Coronado who stepped away after this past season.

Richey was a standout at Bishop Diego in basketball and then played in college at three different schools finishing up at Cal Lutheran University.

Following college he played professionally in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Bishop Diego athletic director John Muller said "We are very lucky to have a Cardinal graduate coach these young men! There is always tremendous value in hiring a coach that is an alumnus! He brings a wealth of collegiate and international experience to our program! The players were fired-up today when we announced him at our meeting today!