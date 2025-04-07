Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon wrap-up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School football player Sam Crawford received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

He was First-Team All-Marmonte League last season as a defensive back for the Cardinals and he carries a 4.5 GPA.

(Sam Crawford has the respect of his teammates at Bishop Diego. Courtesy photo.)

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to San Marcos High School junior Logan Patterson Deakyne who had big performances on the track.

He won the 400-meter race and the 300-meter hurdles event at the Crosstown Showdown between the Royals, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.

He also anchored the Royals winning 4x400 meter relay team.

Logan also placed fifth at the Stanford Invite in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Dos Pueblos High School standout softball player Anastasia Brunner.

The junior led the Chargers to a 4-1 record last week by collecting 13 hits, with 9 runs scored and 6 RBI.