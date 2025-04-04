Dons get defensive in shutout win against Dos Pueblos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The battery of pitcher Tosh Whitworth and catcher Derek Jaye was supercharged for the Santa Barbara Dons.

Whitworth tossed six scoreless innings while Jaye threw out three baserunners in the Dons 4-0 win over Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara improved to 5-2-1 in the Channel League while DP is now 5-3 after the two teams split their two games this week with each winning at home.

Whitworth struck out 6 batters and worked out of several jams thanks in large part to his catcher.

(Sophomore Tosh Whitworth pitched around traffic on the bases for the win. Dean Wilson).

Jaye threw out a DP baserunner trying to steal third in the 3rd inning and in the fourth he threw out a runner trying to swipe second base.

For good measure Jaye ended the top of the fourth inning with a snap throw to first base to nail a baserunner that had wandered too far off the bag.

The Dons scored 3 runs in the first inning as Jetner Welch drilled a 2-run single and Eric Anthony added a sacrifice fly.

Thomas Gil added the final run when he raced home from third on a wild pitch.