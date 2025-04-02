Skip to Content
High School Sports

DP stays hot on the diamond as they down Santa Barbara 5-1

ENT_0431
Entenza Design
Shane Grant scores the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third inning
By
Published 12:13 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Seth Tedeschi fired five strong innings and Dos Pueblos broke open a tight game with a 3-run fifth inning in a 5-1 victory over Santa Barbara.

The Chargers have won seven straight games as they leap ahead of the Dons in the Channel League standings with a 5-2 mark. Santa Barbara is 4-2-1.

Each side got a solo home run in the second inning with Grady Wilson going deep for Santa Barbara while Mateo Saldana slugged a game-tying blast.

DP went out in front for good as Shane Grant raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning.

Charlie Potter highlighted their fifth inning outburst with a run-scoring single to right.

The two teams play again on Friday at Santa Barbara High School.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content