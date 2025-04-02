DP stays hot on the diamond as they down Santa Barbara 5-1
GOLETA, Calif. - Seth Tedeschi fired five strong innings and Dos Pueblos broke open a tight game with a 3-run fifth inning in a 5-1 victory over Santa Barbara.
The Chargers have won seven straight games as they leap ahead of the Dons in the Channel League standings with a 5-2 mark. Santa Barbara is 4-2-1.
Each side got a solo home run in the second inning with Grady Wilson going deep for Santa Barbara while Mateo Saldana slugged a game-tying blast.
DP went out in front for good as Shane Grant raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning.
Charlie Potter highlighted their fifth inning outburst with a run-scoring single to right.
The two teams play again on Friday at Santa Barbara High School.