GOLETA, Calif. - Orion Prewarski scored 4 goals and had 2 assists to lead Dos Pueblos past San Marcos 13-4 as the Chargers stay undefeated on the season at 11-0.

(Parker Bentley had a goal in lopsided win over Royals. Entenza Design).

DP jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime up 11-0.

The Chargers are 3-0 in the Channel League.