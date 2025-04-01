Big fourth inning lifts Ventura past San Marcos in Channel League baseball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ventura scored all seven of their runs in the top of the fourth inning and Caleb Sebek dominated on the mound as the Cougars won at San Marcos 7-0.

Ventura sent 11 batters to the plate in that fourth inning with Elijah Hurt and Cooper Tinkey each hitting 2-run singles.

Sebek pitched five innings of 1-hit shutout ball and he struck out 7.

Ventura is 4-1-1 in the Channel League while the Royals fall to 2-4.