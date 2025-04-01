Big day for Dos Pueblos student-athletes at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School collected all three awards handed out at the weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week was awarded to Chargers softball pitcher Kaitlyn Ashby who pitched two complete game wins.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to Chargers catcher Zach Gesswein who collected six hits, drove in two runs and scored four times as DP swept rival San Marcos.

The Dos Pueblos Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award was presented to swimmer Pessia Fygenson who carries a 4.96 GPA.