Skip to Content
High School Sports

Tedeschi pitches complete game as Dos Pueblos wins at San Marcos

ENT_4864
Entenza Design
Zach Gesswein celebrates an RBI triple
By
Updated
today at 12:06 am
Published 12:04 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seth Tedeschi pitched a one-hit, complete game as Dos Pueblos won a Channel League baseball game at rival San Marcos 6-1.

Tedeschi struck out batters as DP improved to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in league.

The Chargers hitting stars were Alexander Hajda and Zach Gesswein.

(Hajda celebrates after scoring the Chargers 6th run of the day. Entenza Design).

Hajda drove in three runs and had two hits while Gesswein had three hits, scored 3 runs and had an RBI.

(Zach Gesswein was busy on the bases. Entenza Design).

San Marcos falls to 3-7 on the year and 2-2 in league.

Same two teams will play again on Friday at Dos Pueblos.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
dos pueblos chargers
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content