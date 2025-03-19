Tedeschi pitches complete game as Dos Pueblos wins at San Marcos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seth Tedeschi pitched a one-hit, complete game as Dos Pueblos won a Channel League baseball game at rival San Marcos 6-1.

Tedeschi struck out batters as DP improved to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in league.

The Chargers hitting stars were Alexander Hajda and Zach Gesswein.

(Hajda celebrates after scoring the Chargers 6th run of the day. Entenza Design).

Hajda drove in three runs and had two hits while Gesswein had three hits, scored 3 runs and had an RBI.

(Zach Gesswein was busy on the bases. Entenza Design).

San Marcos falls to 3-7 on the year and 2-2 in league.

Same two teams will play again on Friday at Dos Pueblos.