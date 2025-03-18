Haaland-Ford, Raisin and Parrish named All CIF-SS in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several local girls water polo players were named All CIF-Southern Section.

San Marcos High School star teammates Lucy Haaland-Ford and Charlotte Raisin were placed on the All CIF-SS Open Division team.

Haaland-Ford, a senior and Stanford-commit, and Raisin, a junior, both spent part of the season playing with Team USA.

Dos Pueblos High School senior Addison Parrish, who is also Stanford-bound, was named All CIF-SS Division 1.

Other players in the 805 area to garner All CIF-SS were Oaks Christian juniors Mia Fabros and Alex Stoddard(Co-Players of the year in Open Division) and teammate Nicole O'Neill, Buena junior Avery Buehner in D2, Thousand Oaks sophomore Kira Jones n D3, Santa Paula senior Charlotte Powell along with junior Juliana Magana in D5, Nordhoff freshman Wren Zimmerman and senior Avery Monson in D6.