Haaland-Ford, Raisin and Parrish named All CIF-SS in girls water polo

Addison Parrish was named All CIF-SS D1
Published 8:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several local girls water polo players were named All CIF-Southern Section.

San Marcos High School star teammates Lucy Haaland-Ford and Charlotte Raisin were placed on the All CIF-SS Open Division team.

Haaland-Ford, a senior and Stanford-commit, and Raisin, a junior, both spent part of the season playing with Team USA.

Dos Pueblos High School senior Addison Parrish, who is also Stanford-bound, was named All CIF-SS Division 1.

Other players in the 805 area to garner All CIF-SS were Oaks Christian juniors Mia Fabros and Alex Stoddard(Co-Players of the year in Open Division) and teammate Nicole O'Neill, Buena junior Avery Buehner in D2, Thousand Oaks sophomore Kira Jones n D3, Santa Paula senior Charlotte Powell along with junior Juliana Magana in D5, Nordhoff freshman Wren Zimmerman and senior Avery Monson in D6.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

