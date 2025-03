San Marcos is 6-6 overall and 2-0 in league while DP is 6-1 for the season and 1-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos was led by Noah Grant who had 16 kills.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Matteo Burdick had 21 kills to lead San Marcos to a thrilling five-set victory over Dos Pueblos in Channel League boys volleyball.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

