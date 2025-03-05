Santa Barbara controls the paint in first round CIF-State Division 1 win over Mission Bay

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons are a terrific shooting team but they won their first round CIF-State Division 1 game against Mission Bay by crashing the boards and sheer hustle.

UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato scored 22 of his team-high 27 points in the second half as the Dons advance to the second round with a 72-60 home victory over the Buccaneers of San Diego.

(Zuffelato led the Dons with 27 points and 8 rebounds. Entenza Design).

Several of Zuffelato's second-half buckets came on putbacks after he grabbed an offensive rebound.

"Of all the games all year that was the best job of winning the war in the paint," said Dons head coach Greg Zuffelato after his team improved to 27-6 on the year.

The win sets up a rematch with powerhouse Sierra Canyon who the Dons beat in late December on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Zuffelato that made national headlines.

"They’re going to be really ready for us this time," said the Dons bench boss Zuffelato. "We’re not going to surprise them so it will be a great game.”

The second round game is Thursday in Chatsworth.

The Dons got big contributions in their first round win over Mission Bay by Carter Battle and Caleb Miller.

The senior Battle had the play of the game with a highlight reel slam dunk late in the third quarter.

The sensational slam helped the Dons lead 57-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

(Carter Battle had 13 points for the Dons. Entenza Design.).

The sophomore Miller scored 8 of his 11 points in the first half as the Dons led 36-27 at the break.

(Caleb Miller was strong on both ends of the court. Entenza Design).

After scoring 11 points in the third quarter, Zuffelato added 11 more in the fourth quarter to close out Mission Bay.