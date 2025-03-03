Regan, Stump and Finneran honored at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School honored senior Sophia Regan as their Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Luncheon.

Regan played soccer, tennis and volleyball for the Cardinals and helped Bishop Diego win a 2022 CIF-Southern Section title in soccer.

Sophia really shines in the classroom where she carries a 4.75 GPA and excelled in several honors classes including biology.

She plans on being a pharmacist.

The Female Athlete of the Week went to Santa Barbara High School Elina Stump who won four events at a meet against three other schools.

Stump won the long jump and 100-meter race and was part of two relay races in which the Dons won.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos lacrosse player Jack Finneran who combined to score 9 goals for the Chargers in wins against Sierra Canyon and Palisades Charter.