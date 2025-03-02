Skip to Content
St. Joe, Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez and Nordhoff make CIF-State girls basketball tournament

Published 5:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The St. Joseph Knights will hit the road and play at Moreno Valley in round one of the Division 1 girls basketball CIF-State Tournament. St. Joseph is seeded #10.

All first round games are on Tuesday, March 4.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles will begin the Division 2 playoffs with a home game against Burroughs. AG is seeded #6.

In Division 4 Santa Ynez is #6 and the Pirates will host Serra.

Nordhoff is #6 in Division 5 and hosts Crawford.

Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

