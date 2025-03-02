Skip to Content
CIF-SoCal Regional Soccer matchups announced

6 local soccer teams will play in SoCal Regional Soccer Championships
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the local soccer teams involved in the CIF-SoCal Regional Soccer Championships with first round action beginning on Tuesday, March 4.

Girls Soccer:

Division 1: #6 Oaks Christian at #3 Liberty

Division 2: #6 Westlake at #3 San Luis Obispo

Division 3: #5 San Pedro at #4 St. Joseph

Division 5: #7 Temecula Prep at #2 Thacher

Boys Soccer:

Division 3: #6 San Luis Obispo at #3 Bell

Division 4: #7 Channel Islands at #2 Laguna Beach

