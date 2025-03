SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Eric Beccera set off a wild celebration with his overtime 'golden goal' in the 96th minute as Channel Islands won the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship 2-1 over St. Margaret's Episcopal School.

Edgar Mendoza scored in the 58th minute for the Raiders on a penalty kick to tied the game at 1.

Channel Islands advances to the CIF-State SoCal Regional.