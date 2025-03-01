St. Joseph dominates Buchanan to win CIF-CS Division 1 boys basketball title

FRESNO, Calif. - Tounde Yessoufou scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds as the St. Joseph Knights won the CIF-Central Section Division 1 boys basketball championship with a convincing 54-33 victory over the Buchanan Bears.

It's the second CIF-CS D1 title in three years for St. Joseph.

The Knights improve to 31-1 on the season and will now enter next week's State Tournament.

St. Joseph will play in the elite Open Division but they won't know until Sunday if they are in the South or North region.